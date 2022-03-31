'I found someone to spend the rest of my life with,' Son Ye jin had earlier said in a wedding announcement post

The famed South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye jin, have finally tied the knot today, on 31 March. Ever since the couple announced their imminent marriage through poignant letters shared on Instagram, fans have been squealing with delight.

Consequently, to lift up their delight, the actors' agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam revealed pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony. They have also asked fans to be understanding of the fact that the wedding could not be held publicly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a glimpse at the stunning photos below

The gorgeous pair can be seen in their beautiful wedding attire in the first photo. Hyun Bin, dressed in a white suit, black pants, and a black bow, smiles at the camera. Son Ye-jin, on the other hand is dressed in a white embroidered gown and holding flowers in one hand and her partner in the other. The second picture from their ceremony shows the happy couple dressed in different outfits, holding each other's hands in front of a lovely flowery setting.

According to reports, the wedding took place at the luxurious Aston House of the Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. With the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in South Korea, the pair walked down the aisle in the presence of only their closest friends and family members.

The actors had confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage later in February this year. Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation and the global hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You