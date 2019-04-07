Cowboy Bebop: John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell cast in Netflix's live-action remake

John Cho has been roped in to play the lead in Cowboy Bebop, Netfix's live-action remake of the cult Japanese anime TV series of the same name. The show will also star Luke Cage actor Mustafa Shakir, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassell, reports Variety.

Alex Garcia Lopez, known for helming episodes of Daredevil, Luke Cage and Cloak and Dagger, will steer the 10-episode-long series.

Cho will play Spike Spiegel, who has been described by Netflix as "an impossibly cool 'cowboy' with a deadly smile, a wry wit and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet, pursuing the future's most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma — and deadly Jeet Kune Do."

Mustafa Shakir plays his partner, Jet Black, "one of the few honest cops in the solar system before an ultimate betrayal robbed him of all that he loved, forcing him into a vagabond life of hunting bounties to put food on the table. Jet is an inveterate jazz enthusiast and captain of the Bebop."

Daniella Pineda will play bounty hunter and con artist Faye Valentine, while Alex Hassell will portray Spike’s nemesis, Vicious, who was once Spike's partner but is out now to kill him.

Shinichiro Watanabe, the director of the original anime, will serve as consultant while Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg will executive produce. Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc, the studio behind the original, will also executive produce along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Matthew Weinberg.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 11:46:20 IST

