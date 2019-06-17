Courteney Cox reunites with Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston to celebrate her 55th birthday

Courtney Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller in '90s hit show Friends, treated her fans with a reunion picture as she spent her 55th birthday with former co-stars-Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. The star ringed in her special day by hanging out with Kudrow and Aniston, who played Phoebe Buffay and Rachel Green respectively in the show.

Cox took to her Instagram and posted the picture of the three of them together on 16 June.

Check out her post here

The post currently has about 17,17,523 likes and thousands of comments. Aniston does not use social media but Kudrow commented on the picture saying, "LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court."

Some of the Hollywood celebrities, including the likes of Whitney Cummings, Selma Blair and Poppy Delevingne among others also commented on Cox’s picture. Rest of the comments were majorly from excited Friends fans.

The three actors costarred with David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in arguably the most loved and watched comedy series of all time where they played a group of friends. The show ended back in 2004 and this year marks the 25th anniversary of its premiere.

According to CNN Entertainment, Aniston hinted at a possible screen reunion when she interacted with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. She said, “Listen, I told you this, I would do it." Further adding, “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure."

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 11:07:29 IST