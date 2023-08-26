In a relief for veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, a sessions court in Mumbai stayed an order of summons that was issued against him in the complaint by actor Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress alleged in an interview how the veteran writer and lyricist warned her against her battle with Hrithik Roshan. Akhtar filed a defamation case for the same

Javed Akhtar summoned by magistrate court of Mumbai

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar had been summoned by a magistrate court of Mumbai over actor Kangana Ranaut’s complaint back in July. The complaint was filed by the actress against the veteran writer and lyricist under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Akhtar is asked to appear before the Andheri court on August 5.

What happened?

Back in 2020, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation. As per the complaint, Ranaut had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist.

Ranaut dragged Akhtar’s name while referring to a “coterie” existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June that year. She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said.

In 2021, Ranaut also moved a counter complaint in the court against Akhtar for alleged “extortion and criminal intimidation”, and her lawyer informed the court that they had filed an application before chief metropolitan magistrate, seeking transfer of hearing into the complaint to another court.