A stunt went wrong on the sets of America's Got Talent giving the audiences and the judges a true scare.

A trapeze artist couple, Mary and Tyce of Duo Transcend, were performing a dangerous stunt while hanging from a flaming bar suspended over a fiery stage when Mary fell to the floor. The couple's two-year-old son was in the audience in the arms of his grandmother, who covered her eyes as the audience gasped.

While the couple gave the judges and audiences a number of heart-stopping moments, their mishap during this very performance is what grabbed everyone's attention.

As soon as Mary dropped to the floor, America's Got Talent cut to commercial. When the show returned, it was revealed that since the floor was covered with a thick protective mat, Mary was fine. She got to her feet and waved to the audience with a smile.

The couple asked if they could do a repeat performance, but judge Mel B said, "No! It's fine!" Guest host Ken Jeong said, "This is not America's Got Perfection. It's America's Got Talent. Nobody can do this. I mean, it's okay!"

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 16:38 PM