'Could leave behind insecurities of my 20s': Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares thoughts on Unfinished in Oprah interview promo

The full interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be available on Discovery+ on Saturday, 20 March, and Super Soul podcast on Wednesday, 24 March.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in the news for announcing the 93rd Academy Awards nominations with her husband Nick Jonas. Now, the Quantico actor will appear in a chat session with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

In a glimpse of the interview released by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), the celebrity host asked Priyanka if the time she got during the COVID-19 pandemic made her feel that it was the perfect moment to write a book. Responding to Oprah’s question, the 38-year-old actor said that she made the commitment to write her memoir in 2018 but was busy with work commitments. Priyanka added that the time she had during the COVID-19 pandemic made her delve deep.

The former Miss World shared another reason for writing Unfinished. “I am, as a woman, in a little bit more of a secure place where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about things that used to scare me before,” she said. Adding that she has more confidence in herself and her personal and professional contributions, Priyanka said that it really helped her address her life.

Expressing that she always had the desire to write a book, the actor said she thought that the easiest way to do it would be to write about her life. “It wasn’t,” Priyanka told Oprah as they both laughed.

Check out the clip here

In an ALL NEW #SuperSoul, @priyankachopra sits down with @Oprah to discuss her journey of self-discovery, her marriage to @nickjonas and her New York Times bestselling memoir "Unfinished." Stream the full episode Sat, March 20 on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/uH8Afhen8H — Super Soul (@SuperSoulSunday) March 18, 2021

The full interview will be available on Discovery+ on Saturday, 20 March, and Super Soul podcast (OWN) on Wednesday, 24 March.

Oprah recently interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Among other things, Meghan revealed that there were concerns in Buckingham Palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. The Royal family has also reacted to the statements, saying that the concerns of Harry and Meghan will be addressed privately.