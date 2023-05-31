Ever since its release, audiences haven’t stopped gushing about Prime Video’s slow crime thriller, Dahaad. Both viewers and critics have been praising the series for its gripping story telling and stellar acting by the cast, and intertwining suspense and intensity. Sonakshi Sinha, who left an indelible mark on the audience with her gritty portrayal of inspector Anjali Bhaati in the series, takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as she reminisces about her favorite scene from the series.

Speaking about her unforgettable scene from the series, Sonakshi said, “My favorite scene is the one where we go to raid Anand’s father’s house and he does not let Anjali enter because he says that she’s from a lower caste and he won’t allow such people into the house. The way that scene was written- the dialogue was so powerful, it was really moving. It was really empowering for me as an actor to be able to say those lines and stand up for myself. I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones which said ‘This is not your pushto ka time. It’s Kayda-Kanun ka time, Samvidhan ka time. And as a cop the Constitution has given me the right to enter your house. And if you try and stop me, I’ll put a case on you for trying to stop my investigation.’ So I think those were truly very powerful words written and the writers have done a fantastic job and as an actor for me to execute it was extremely special.”

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The 8 episodic features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in lead roles. Dahaad is streaming now exclusively on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

