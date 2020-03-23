Coronavirus pandemic: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pledge $1 mn towards charitable organisations in US and Canada

Coronavirus has left the world gripping for balance. The fast spread of COVID-19 has forced countries to impose travel restrictions and home confinement. Such times would be perfect for superheroes to come to the rescue and Ryan Reynolds has stepped up to the occasion.

The Deadpool actor recently took to his Twitter account to announce that he and his wife, actor Blake Lively, had donated $1 million to two separate organisations helping in the relief activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

Reynolds urged anyone who was able to and willing to support to donate. The donation he made will go to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I have donated a million dollar feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you want to help, do it because these institutions need your help,” he tweeted.

Like the Marvel superhero Reynolds plays on screen, the actor also gave some hearty advice to his followers. He told everyone to take care of the “bodies and hearts” and to call anyone who has been “isolated” and those who “might need connection”.

The actor, known for his quirky comments, did not forget to add a bit of fun into the equation. He added actor and his friend Hugh Jackman’s number (nearly) into the tweet.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 13:44:27 IST