Coronavirus Outbreak: Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal conclude PPE kit donation drive spearheaded by Atul Kasbekar

Atul Kasbekar said it is important to celebrate all the frontline workers, who are actively working to control the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Photographer-turned-producer Atul Kasbekar along with Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Vir Das, Richa Chadha, and Harbhajan Singh concluded their Personal Protection Equipment (PPE kit) drive, and thanked frontline workers in a video.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

According to Kasbekar's tweet, the initiative, in association with celebrity engagement platform Tring, was inspired by producer Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.

Through their donation drive, the celebrities have sent over 20,000 PPE kits to 50 hospitals across the country. Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mandira Bedi, and Kiku Sharda were also involved in this initiative.

Kasbekar in a press statement said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the perception of heroism has significantly shifted. He believed it is important to celebrate all the frontline workers, who are actively working to control the outbreak.

"When we started off the initiative, it was the need of the hour. While the Government officials are doing their best, it is also the duty of the citizens to step up in whatever ways they can," he said.

Here is the video

Inspired by the amazing work by @ManMundra I started a PPE drive wt @TringIndia to support our frontline health workers We’re wrapping up the activity today on #InternationalDoctorsDay

after 20,000+ kits sent out to over 50+ hospitals/ india Thx to all donors for ur support pic.twitter.com/RpBqZxheuM — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 1, 2020

Ever since the coronavirus hit India, celebrities have extended help to healthcare workers, as well as those in needed like migrant workers stranded in cities.

India's COVID-19 cases crossed six lakh on Thursday after 19,148 people were infected for the first time in a single day. This comes just after five days of crossing the five-lakh count. The COVID-19 toll on Thursday climbed to 17,834, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.

As many as 3,59,859 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far in India. There are 2,26,947 active cases.