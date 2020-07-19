Coronavirus Outbreak: Veteran Kannada actor Hulvana Gangadharaiah passes away aged 70
Hulvana Gangadharaiah is known for his performance in movies like Neer Dose, Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu and Shabdavedi.
Veteran Kannada film actor Hulvana Gangadharaiah has died due to COVID-19 in a private hospital, hospital sources said on Saturday.
The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital with severe respiratory problems and died last night.
A stage artiste par excellence, Gangadharaiah had participated in over 1,500 shows and acted in about 120 movies.
He is remembered for his remarkable performance in movies like Neer Dose, Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu and Shabdavedi.
Filmmaker Vinay Krishnaswamy shared a tribute for the actor on Facebook
According to The New Indian Express, Gangadharaiah is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. He was laid to rest at his farm at Hulivana village near Kunigal on Saturday.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
