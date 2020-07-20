Coronavirus Outbreak: Veteran actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya tests positive, home quarantines
Aishwarya Arjun, in an Instagram story, revealed that she is quarantined at home while taking all the 'necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team'
Daughter of popular actor Arjun, actress Aishwarya Arjun has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress was last seen in Kannada film Prema Baraha.
The actress had earlier shared a story on her Instagram handle that read, " I have recently been tested positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone, and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health! God Bless."
Arjun confirmed the news to Bangalore Times, "Yeah, she tested positive. She showed zero symptoms. She has been home quarantined with proper medical support. We are all positive that she will be fine."
Recently, the actor's nephew Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana had tested positive for the virus.
Dhruva made the news public on Twitter, writing, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised."
My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.
ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼
— Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020
