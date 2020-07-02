Coronavirus Outbreak: TV actresses Additi Gupta, Navya Swamy test positive, under self-quarantine

Additi Gupta said she chose to quarantine at home after positive coronavirus diagnosis as she was asymptomatic.

Television actress Additi Gupta, who played the female protagonist in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interaction with TellyChakkar, also known for her stint in the popular show Qubool Hai said, “The moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested." She said after the result declared her coronavirus positive, she chose to quarantine at home herself as she was asymptomatic.

Gupta said her husbands, friends and family have kept a check on her health and she has partially regained her sense of smell. The actress advised to not panic, adding that proper medical intervention and a "positive approach" will be helpful for those dealing with a positive diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy, who has starred in ETV's Naa Peru Meenakshi and Star Maa's Aame Katha too too tested positive for the virus and is under self-quarantine.

The actress confirmed her diagnosis with Times of India and said she went for a test after experiencing a mild headache along with tiredness.

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh tested negative after undergoing treatment for a month. She shared a post on Instagram to express her gratitude to healthcare professionals and also paid tribute to them on National Doctor's Day.

Here is her post