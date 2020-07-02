Coronavirus Outbreak: TV actresses Additi Gupta, Navya Swamy test positive, under self-quarantine
Additi Gupta said she chose to quarantine at home after positive coronavirus diagnosis as she was asymptomatic.
Television actress Additi Gupta, who played the female protagonist in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an interaction with TellyChakkar, also known for her stint in the popular show Qubool Hai said, “The moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested." She said after the result declared her coronavirus positive, she chose to quarantine at home herself as she was asymptomatic.
Gupta said her husbands, friends and family have kept a check on her health and she has partially regained her sense of smell. The actress advised to not panic, adding that proper medical intervention and a "positive approach" will be helpful for those dealing with a positive diagnosis.
Meanwhile, Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy, who has starred in ETV's Naa Peru Meenakshi and Star Maa's Aame Katha too too tested positive for the virus and is under self-quarantine.
The actress confirmed her diagnosis with Times of India and said she went for a test after experiencing a mild headache along with tiredness.
Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh tested negative after undergoing treatment for a month. She shared a post on Instagram to express her gratitude to healthcare professionals and also paid tribute to them on National Doctor's Day.
Here is her post
View this post on Instagram
We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney announces plans to open theme parks in Paris, Tokyo in July
Walt Disney Co will reopen its Disneyland Paris theme park in phases from 15 July, days after it plans to open its parks in the United States.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Laine Hardy, winner of 2019 American Idol, tests positive, recovering under home quarantine
Through a social media post, Laine Hardy confirmed that he had mild symptoms for the coronavirus
Coronavirus Outbreak: Comedian DL Hughley tests positive after fainting onstage mid-performance, quarantines himself
Comedian DL Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.