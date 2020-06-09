You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna meet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss resuming film shoots

Several stars of the TFI (Telugu Film Industry), including actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, along with other directors and producers, reached Gannavaram airport on a special flight from Hyderabad to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Joined by producers D Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, C Kalyan, and directors Trivikram Srinivas, SS Rajamouli, the actors met the CM at his Amaravati residence today.

The Telugu industry's bigwigs discussed the issues of cinema shooting, the opening of theatres and so on with the Chief Minister, in the light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office shared a tweet along with two pictures from the meeting.

A delegation of Telugu Film Industry called on Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan to discuss the plan to restart film shootings post #COVID19 induced lockdown. pic.twitter.com/Wcc5Tndg4c — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 9, 2020

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, implemented on 25 March, the routine operations of several film industries across the country had come to halt.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

