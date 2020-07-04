Coronavirus Outbreak: Tamil filmmaker opens grocery store; Tokyo performance group puts up drive-in horror shows

Meanwhile, Disney has cancelled Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 4K version re-release in the UK in light of increasing coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus outbreak has effectively altered life as we know it, even as governments in several parts of the world have begun easing restrictions. It has affected major industries, in turn, robbing the livelihoods of people.

Here's what is happening around the world because of the coronavirus crisis.

Tamil filmmaker opens grocery store

With the disruption in the film business, a Chennai-based film director Anand has opened up a grocery store to make his ends meet during the pandemic.

After being in the Tamil film industry for over 10 years, Anand had been hoping to return to the film industry until he realised that the movie theatres in the country will remain shut until the next year.

Using his savings, the director rented in a building from his close friend and started a grocery store in Chennai's Mowlivakkam.

When asked about what prompted him to take the decision of ditching filmmaking and opening a grocery store, the director said, "I don't see the future of unlocking film industry this year because firstly, people's fear has to go away."

"Movie theatres will open only after opening up of malls, parks, and beaches. We only have a career after that, until them I will be here at my grocery store," he added.

The filmmaker is known for making budget films like Oru Mazhai Naangu Saaral, and Mouna Mazhai and others.

His last film Thuninthu Sei is in the final stages of production, with just two songs pending.

Japan performance group puts up drive-in horror shows

A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies.

Audience members will drive into a garage in Tokyo, one car at a time, and listen to a murder story and sound effects blared out of speakers, as actors dressed as monsters bang on the side of the vehicle and spray fake blood over the windows. Each group will pay up $84 for the show, which will last for about 15 minutes.

The performance group Kowagarasetai put on regular walk-in shows at theme parks before the pandemic. But bookings dried up as venues closed and people stayed home.

Czech film festival opening ceremony held in empty auditorium

A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, central and eastern Europe’s leading movie extravaganza, announced in April it was cancelling its main events as the novel coronavirus shuttered cinemas and mass gatherings.

This year, organisers said 16 films will instead be screened in 96 cinemas across the country. The full festival will return in 2021.

Disney cancels Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 4K version re-release in UK

Weeks after revealing that the 4K version of its Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be a part of UK cinemas' reopening, Disney has announced that it is rolling back the release of the film.

According to Variety, the film will still be screened in UK cinemas, but it will be a standard 2K version of the 1980 film.

The scrapping of the 4K release of the film is being viewed as a breaking down of talks of the filmmaker with the exhibitors.

The 4K edition has been made available only on Disney+. It was released on the platform earlier in March.

Lady Gaga raises awareness about safety measures, wears Chromatica-themed mask

Lady Gaga, who initiated a 'mask game' challenge, was seen flaunting her Chromatica themed mask on Friday, 3 July.

The 'Rain on Me' singer wore the glittery black and pink face mask, that had spikes and dangling silver chain attached to it.

Sharing a selfie with her Chromatica mask, she urged her followers to "be yourself, but wear a mask"

The singer also nominated former US President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, and Tony Bennett, to take up the social media challenge.

Ever since the outbreak, Lady Gaga has been raising awareness about the importance of following safety measures.

Check out her post here

(With inputs from agencies)