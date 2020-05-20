Coronavirus Outbreak: Steven Soderbergh reveals he wrote Sex, Lies and Videotape sequel during lockdown

Director Steven Soderbergh has revealed that he has finished writing the sequel to his iconic 1989 film Sex, Lies, And Videotape during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

The filmmaker, known for his movies such as Full Frontal, Out of Sight and Ocean's Eleven, told Flaviar's NightCap Live that he also wants to direct the movie.

When asked about how Soderbergh was spending his time in the lockdown, the director said he had finished writing three screenplays.

"During the lockdown, I've done more sustained writing than I've done since the summer of 1985. And it's worth noting that I never considered myself a writer. I wrote as a way to get into the business, because nobody can stop you from sitting down in front of a keyboard and writing, Soderbergh said.

The director, who took to writing as a way to get into filmmaking, said he decided to go back to it during the lockdown.

"When the lockdown happened here in New York, in order to stay organised and sane, I decided I'm gonna write. I've gotta go back to writing. So within the first 6 or 7 weeks of the lockdown, I finished 3 screenplays.

"One of them was a rewrite, one of them was an original, and one was an adaptation of a novel that I've been wanting to do. The original was a sequel to Sex, Lies, and Videotape. It was an idea that had been circling for awhile, and I felt like I came up with the way to get back in, and so I wrote it, and I wanna make it, he added.

Sex, Lies, and Videotape was the film that made Soderbergh famous. It premiered at Cannes in 1989, winning that festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Soderbergh was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The film featured James Spader, a young man who videotapes women about their sex lives. The cast also included Andie MacDowell, Peter Gallagher, and Laura San Giacomo.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 12:36:24 IST

