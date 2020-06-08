Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray, hours after facing criticism from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hours after a Shiv Sena leader launched a scathing attack on the actor saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP".

Sood has reunited thousands of migrant families during the coronavirus-induced lockdown by arranging safe road travel to their native places.

This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together. pic.twitter.com/NrSPJnoTQ6 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column in Saamna, had wondered whether the BJP propped up the Bollywood actor to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

However, the actor himself quelled the rumours and reaffirmed his willingness to keep helping the needy after meeting with the Thackerays.

Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families. https://t.co/nNpAcPYwOI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

My journey with my migrant brothers & sisters has been the most special one. It's straight from the heart.Right from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari whenever anyone tried to reach me, I've put all my efforts to help them reunite with their families & will continue to do so. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP. Recently, the actor launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants in reaching home.

Last weeek, Sood had also met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss his initiative.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 10:47:32 IST

