Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray, hours after facing criticism from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

FP Staff

Jun 08, 2020 10:47:32 IST

Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hours after a Shiv Sena leader launched a scathing attack on the actor saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP".

Sood has reunited thousands of migrant families during the coronavirus-induced lockdown by arranging safe road travel to their native places.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column in Saamna, had wondered whether the BJP propped up the Bollywood actor to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

However, the actor himself quelled the rumours and reaffirmed his willingness to keep helping the needy after meeting with the Thackerays.

Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP. Recently, the actor launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants in reaching home.

Last weeek, Sood had also met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss his initiative.

