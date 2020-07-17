Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood contributes 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday took to Twitter to thank the Sonu Sood for his 'generous contribution'
After helping scores of stranded migrant labourers return to their native places amidst the coronavirus pandemic,
actor Sonu Sood has now extended a helping hand towards the coronavirus warriors as he donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police personnel.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday took to Twitter to thank the Bollywood actor for his "generous contribution" to help the Police personnel who have been working tirelessly amid the testing times.
Responding to the Home Minister, Sood said, "Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers and sisters are our real heroes and this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind."
The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba, and Happy New Year has been hailed all over the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.
Check out the post
आमच्या पोलिस कर्मचार्यांना 25,000 फेस शिल्ड देऊन दिलेल्या अतुलनीय योगदानाबद्दल मी @SonuSood जी आपले आभार मानतो. pic.twitter.com/jG1dKIC5dP
— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 16, 2020
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Rekha's Mumbai residence sealed after staff tests positive
Rekha's security guard has tested positive for coronavirus following which tests were conducted of all the other staff members employed at her Mumbai bungalow
Coronavirus Outbreak: London Film Festival to go virtual; over 50 films will have online premieres
The London Film Festival was scheduled to take place from 7 October to 18 October by when coronavirus restrictions were expected to be eased out
Jimmy Fallon's Tonight show returns in NY studio without audience; host says 'little normalcy feels great'
Jimmy Fallon, along with other late-night hosts, has been working remotely over the past few months.