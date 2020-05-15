You are here:

SAG awards announces temporary change in the eligibility, allows films without theatrical release to qualify

After Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Screen Actors Guild awards too announced a temporary change in the eligibility for qualification, allowing films without theatrical release also to qualify.

"We are still revising our film release criteria but will be following the Academy's rule change to allow titles with a planned theatrical release to be eligible if streamed or released on VOD first," Variety quoted an e-mail as saying.

"Full language will be announced in June along with the rest of our rules," the email further read.

Earlier on 28 April, the Academy had announced that there will be a temporary hold on its eligibility criteria under which films needs to have a minimum theatrical run of seven days in the commercial theater of Los Angeles for

qualifying.

After the temporary change in the eligibility criteria, digitally released films will now be allowed for competing without theatrical releases.

The streamed film must have a planned theatrical release for being eligible in the Oscar race.

Check out posts on SAG- AFTRA

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 15:34:41 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.