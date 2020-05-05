Coronavirus Outbreak: Randeep Hooda shares a meme from Extraction as a dig at queues outside liquor shops

As the reopening of liquor shops in some parts of the country created chaos, actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday created a meme on the re-opening with one of his looks from his latest film Extraction.

Hooda who made his Netflix debut with the film Extraction, took to Instagram to share a still from the film in which he is seen standing with his left hand fractured and a visible injury on his right hand.

Hooda looked exhausted from the action sequences of the film in the picture. The Highway actor related his exhausted look to the look of people who successfully return from liquor shops after buying alcohol which seems a daunting task given the congestion of people at the shops.

"Coming back from the #LiquorShop be like," he wrote in the caption of the picture and added hashtags of #StayHome, #StaySafe, and #Extraction.

Check out the post

Long queues and crowds were seen at liquor shops across the national capital on Tuesday despite a 70 percent tax hike imposed by the Delhi government on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor. This comes a day after liquor shops in East Delhi were closed following the violation of social distancing norms by people.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 16:25:57 IST