Coronavirus Outbreak: Preity Zinta returns to shoot after six months, says she's 'nervous and excited'

Sharing a still of her getting ready for a shoot, Preity Zinta wrote she is experiencing 'mixed emotions.'

FP Staff July 25, 2020 13:45:38 IST
Actor Preity Zinta on Saturday, 25 July, said it is "relieving and scary" to get back at work after six months of being at home.

As the country is slowly loosening up the lockdown restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor has returned to the shooting sets after a gap of six months.

The 45-year-old star hopped on to Twitter and shared a picture of her getting the eye makeup done prior to the shoot.

Alongside the picture, she noted having "mixed emotions" as one now has to follow many precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Zinta wrote she is both nervous and excited to not wear a mask for the first time.

Lately, the Soldier star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos. She often shares such throwback pictures and shares memories with her followers.

Updated Date: July 25, 2020 13:45:38 IST

