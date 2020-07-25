Coronavirus Outbreak: Preity Zinta returns to shoot after six months, says she's 'nervous and excited'
Sharing a still of her getting ready for a shoot, Preity Zinta wrote she is experiencing 'mixed emotions.'
Actor Preity Zinta on Saturday, 25 July, said it is "relieving and scary" to get back at work after six months of being at home.
As the country is slowly loosening up the lockdown restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor has returned to the shooting sets after a gap of six months.
The 45-year-old star hopped on to Twitter and shared a picture of her getting the eye makeup done prior to the shoot.
Alongside the picture, she noted having "mixed emotions" as one now has to follow many precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.
Zinta wrote she is both nervous and excited to not wear a mask for the first time.
Read the tweet below
It’s relieving & scary to get back at work after 6months at home. Without a mask on ur face all the time = many mixed emotions- Fear, Excitement & Nervousness all rolled into one.Makes one appreciate a breath of fresh air and all the things we took4 granted. #ProjectSanity #ting pic.twitter.com/2cu0voMp4i
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 25, 2020
Lately, the Soldier star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos. She often shares such throwback pictures and shares memories with her followers.
Check out her earlier posts here
View this post on Instagram
Where there is a will there is a way Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up gym ya no gym lage raho #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting ❤️
