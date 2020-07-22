Coronavirus Outbreak: Pitch Perfect actor Anna Camp reveals she got infected for not wearing mask 'one time'

Anna Camp says even though she has tested negative now, a month after she was diagnosed, she has persistent symptoms of extreme fatigue, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and a loss of sense of smell.

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp on Tuesday revealed how she ended up contracting coronavirus after not wearing a mask "one time" as public spaces began reopening.

The actor explained in an Instagram post the symptoms she exhibited. The actor said she was "extremely sick" for three weeks, during which time her swab results were negative.

The further wrote contracting coronavirus is different from having the flu.

Camp, who is also a singer, said she had been meticulous about wearing a mask, and followed other precautionary measures throughout, including hand sanitising.

She noted losing her "sense of smell and taste", and has only smelling "30 percent" now.

Other lingering symptoms, a month later, include "dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever."

She further urged everybody to follow all the guidelines, and wear a mask as it can "save lives".

Anna Camp is best known for her roles as the villainous Sarah Newlin in the HBO vampire drama True Blood and Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect franchise.

