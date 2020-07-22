Coronavirus Outbreak: Pitch Perfect actor Anna Camp reveals she got infected for not wearing mask 'one time'
Anna Camp says even though she has tested negative now, a month after she was diagnosed, she has persistent symptoms of extreme fatigue, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and a loss of sense of smell.
Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp on Tuesday revealed how she ended up contracting coronavirus after not wearing a mask "one time" as public spaces began reopening.
The actor explained in an Instagram post the symptoms she exhibited. The actor said she was "extremely sick" for three weeks, during which time her swab results were negative.
The further wrote contracting coronavirus is different from having the flu.
Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️
Camp, who is also a singer, said she had been meticulous about wearing a mask, and followed other precautionary measures throughout, including hand sanitising.
She noted losing her "sense of smell and taste", and has only smelling "30 percent" now.
Other lingering symptoms, a month later, include "dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever."
She further urged everybody to follow all the guidelines, and wear a mask as it can "save lives".
Anna Camp is best known for her roles as the villainous Sarah Newlin in the HBO vampire drama True Blood and Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect franchise.
