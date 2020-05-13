Oprah Winfrey to launch free four-week virtual wellness tour on 16 May, will address self-care during social distancing

New York: Oprah Winfrey, who visited arenas earlier this year on a wellness tour, is bringing the idea to living rooms while people are homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world has experienced a reset and I think it’s an opportunity for us as individuals to do that, too. Which is why @ww_us has created Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward, a live virtual experience that will help all of us move forward through mind, body, and spirit. pic.twitter.com/FVXU2irkGe — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 12, 2020

The media mogul on Tuesday announced Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience, a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air at 11 am EDT on Saturdays from 16 May through 6 June.

“In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most.”

Winfrey’s tour, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, launched earlier this year and visited arenas like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and The Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour included one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga and other stars.

During the four-week virtual experiences, Winfrey will tackle topics like self-care during the pandemic, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.

Special guests will be announced at a later date and viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 09:26:20 IST

