MTV VMAs aims to become first major award ceremony to occur in physical venue since coronavirus outbreak

MTV has announced some VMA performances would take place at unspecified New York landmarks.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak, making it the first major awards show to occur in a physical venue since the pandemic.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday, 29 June, that the show will take place 30 August at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing on Monday, explaining that “the event will follow all safety guidelines, including limited or no audience" at the 19,000-seat indoor venue.

MTV said some VMA performances would take place at unspecified New York landmarks.

It was not clear how many performances would be live. The youth TV network said in a statement that details and potential options for the show would come later “based on the science and data in New York.”

Award shows traditionally feature large numbers of performers, guests, audiences, and stage crews, and have been relegated to online or prerecorded events since the pandemic shut down theater, music and other live shows in mid-March.

BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, and more artists.

New York City has been the hardest hit area in the United States for coronavirus cases but is now gradually emerging from shutdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

The VMA traditionally features live performances from music’s biggest stars and is one of the biggest annual events on the awards calendar. Performers and nominations for the August ceremony have yet to be announced.

Organisers of the Emmy Awards for television said earlier this month that the ceremony in September would go ahead as planned in Los Angeles but gave no details of how the show would be produced.

(With inputs from agencies)