Coronavirus Outbreak makes Met Gala 2020 go virtual: Theme, where to stream — all you need to know

Met Gala, the biggest annual fashion event will be going virtual for the first time since its inception 72 years back. The fashion extravaganza will be going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event usually starts from the first Monday of May.

It was earlier decided to postpone Met Gala 2020 indefinitely due to coronavirus.

The theme decided for the 72nd Met Gala was “About Time: Fashion and Duration” since the Metropolitan Museum of Art is celebrating its 150-year anniversary. The event is dedicated to raise funds for the Met’s Costume Institute.

This year Vogue will show the highlights from the previous years including jaw-dropping red carpet ensembles and memorable moments. The day will conclude with “A Moment With the Met,” a YouTube livestream.

Here's all you need to know about Met Gala 2020 livestream:

Where to watch Met Gala 2020?

The virtual Met Gala will take place on Monday at 6 pm ET. People in India can watch the event at 3:30 pm Tuesday.

Where will Met Gala 2020 be live streamed?

It will be livestreamed on Vogue’s YouTube channel

What will be happen in Met Gala 2020 livestream?

The virtual Met Gala event will commence with editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour address. It will also showcase performance by Florence and the Machine and a DJ set by Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s designer Virgil Abloh.

Along with this, the virtual Met Gala event will also offer a look at this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, titled “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” The exhibition is said to include 120 looks dating back to 1870, the year the museum was founded

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 15:16:28 IST