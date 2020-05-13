You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film version of Hamilton skips theatrical release, will premiere in July on Disney+

May 13, 2020 10:49:48 IST

This July Fourth holiday, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of Hamilton perform the musical smash about a Founding Father from the comfort of your couch.

The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday it will put the live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show on Disney TV Plus starting on 3 July. It had been slated to be in movie theaters in October, 2021.

Check out the announcement here

Miranda expressed gratitude to the studio for "reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down".

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it,” Miranda said in a statement.

The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours. It also received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, and stars all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.

Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The filmed version is directed by the show’s director, Tommy Kail.

(With inputs from agencies)

