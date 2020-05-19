You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with European Commission to launch $2 mn fund for Virunga National Park

FP Staff

May 19, 2020 10:06:31 IST

Joining hands with the European Commission, actor Leonardo DiCaprio launched the Virunga Fund with seed money of $ 2 million to support Africa's Virunga National Park.

Since Virunga has lost a significant amount of revenue due to COVID shutdown post-March, the fund will be used to support the national park and the communities around, reported Variety.

The fund is aimed at disease prevention efforts, protection of mountain gorilla, and other species.

Here's the announcement


"I had the great honor of meeting and supporting Virunga's courageous team in their fight against illegal oil drilling in 2013," Variety quoted DiCaprio as saying.

"Virunga urgently needs funds to protect the endangered mountain gorilla population, to provide support to the rangers and the families of rangers who have fallen in the line of duty, and to help deliver essential disease prevention efforts. It's critical that we rally together during this time of incredible crisis," he added.

The Titanic actor had earlier produced a Netflix documentary film Virunga which is based on the national park.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 10:13:01 IST

