Coronavirus Outbreak: Laine Hardy, winner of 2019 American Idol, tests positive, recovering under home quarantine

Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of American Idol, says he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but his symptoms are mild and he is recovering under home quarantine.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” the 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, wrote on his Facebook page and on Instagram. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild.” He ended his post: “Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Hardly had performed Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, The Advocate reported.

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers. And his next livestream is scheduled Thursday evening.

Acoustic versions of his new songs 'Ground I Grew Up On' and 'Let There Be Country' will debut on Friday.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 08:57:23 IST

