Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan shares rap version of his viral 'Corona Stop Karo Na' video

Asian News International

Mar 26, 2020 10:24:37 IST

Kartik Aaryan has no plans to settle until everyone stays back at home! The actor on Wednesday channeled his rapping skills and shared a video on social media urging everybody to stay indoors.

The 29-year-old star took to Instagram to share the new-rapping styled video in which he explains on all the do's and don'ts to follow to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Luka Chuppi actor like many other Bollywood celebrities is practicing the measure of self-isolation and is seen at the comfort of his home in the new video shared.

"Jab tak Ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! CoronaStopKaroNaCoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word," Aaryan captioned the post.

The newly shared video is the second distinctive effort made by the actor after his Pyaar Ka Punchnama styled monologue video grabbed the attention of many, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After getting praise and retweet for his first monologue video by PM Modi, the actor has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 10:24:37 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , coronavirus in india , Kartik Aaryan

