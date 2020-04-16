Coronavirus Outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan endorse Network18's Disinfect to Protect campaign

The coronavirus pandemic increased the emphasis on sanitation, the use of face masks and maintaining physical distance to protect against contracting the infection.

Disinfecting surfaces that one comes in contact with on an everyday surface is also another habit that should become a part of the drill.

Network18 and Lizol have launched a special campaign 'Disinfect to Protect' that aims to take this message to every home and citizen of the country.

Common surfaces that should be disinfected regularly are tables, floors, door knobs and handles, children’s toys, and kitchen slabs, among others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have also backed this campaign. Through video messages shot at home, the actors raised awareness on this issue as they went about cleaning their house, which has been strongly emphasised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well.

Watch the actors here



Many Bollywood celebrities have been actively working to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus. Only recently Amitabh Bachchan along with Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, and Prosenjit Chatterjee starred in a short film Family.

Conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey, the short talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Alaya F and Tabu. His upcoming films include Bunty and Babli 2, and Dil Bechara. Kareena's next project is Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 drama Forrest Gump, with Aamir Khan.

