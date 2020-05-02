You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak — John Wick: Chapter 4 release pushed by a year; new release date set as 27 May, 2022

Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 is being pushed a year from May 2021 to 27 May, 2022.

The new date is part of Lionsgate's release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to a standstill.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Check out the announcement of the new release dates here

Be seeing you… on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/ZXkKlgGYii — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) May 1, 2020

The studio also pushed back Chris Rock's new take on the Saw franchise called Spiral, moving it a full year to 21 May, 2021 and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard to 28 August, 2021.

This year the studio will release Deon Taylor thriller Fatale on October 30, Neil Burger's sci-fi Voyagers on November 25 and Antebellum on 21 August.

Apart from these titles, The Asset, an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, starring Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021 and American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, has been set for December 10, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 15:44:12 IST