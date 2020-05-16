Coronavirus Outbreak: IPRS to release emergency relief fund for its 3500 members, announces chairman Javed Akhtar

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has announced the release of an additional tranche of emergency relief fund for its members facing financial crisis during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The fund will support around 3500 writers and composers in the music fraternity, across the country, whose livelihoods have been deeply impacted by COVID-19, a press release issued by IPRS said.

Soon after the lockdown was announced to combat COVID-19 situation in the country on 24 March, IPRS, a copyright society mandated by the government of India, as a custodian of its creator members, had declared an emergency relief package.

Veteran lyricist-writer and chairman of IPRS, Javed Akhtar tweeted the news out.

Here's the tweet

When the lock down was announced IPRS ( Indian performing rights society ) had funded more than 3 k members who are not in a comfortable position by putting money directly in their accounts since the lock down has continued IPRS is again funding those 3 k composers/ writers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 15, 2020

In a statement, Akhtar said IPRS was established with the objective of helping the creative music fraternity grow and flourish and now the community is in dire need because of these unprecedented times.

"Our initial financial assistance package in April 2020 brought much-needed relief to the community and we hope the additional money that is being released now will help again to provide necessary respite at this moment," he added.

Akhtar urged everyone to come forward and help others in this time of distress.

Renowned lyricist and director of IPRS, Sameer Anjaan said he is glad that the organisation has taken this initiative to support the members and help those who have been deeply impacted.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 12:11:42 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.