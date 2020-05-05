Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong movie theatres, beauty parlours to reopen after no new reported cases of local transmission

Cinema halls in Hong Kong will again be thrown open to the public as part of a phased relaxation process in the city. The government has decided to ease restrictions put in place due to coronavirus, said several media reports. However, they will have to cater to reduced crowds.

Apart from cinemas, schools, bars and beauty parlours too will start operating. Hong Kong has reported no new local transmission of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Authorities have also planned to hand out reusable face masks to all 7.5 million city residents.

The relaxations will come into effect from Friday and it will help bring the economy of the city back on track. Hong Kong has entered into a recession because of coronavirus outbreak and anti-government protests that took place last year.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the restrictions will be eased, but a series of precautions will be put in place, including temperature checks on visitors and customers.

Bars will operate at half capacity and are not allowed to host music shows. Restrictions on gatherings of more than four people in public or eating together in restaurants will be eased to eight. Moreover, bars and restaurants will have to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between tables.

However, nightclubs, saunas, party rooms and karaoke lounges will remain closed.

Secondary schools will reopen for students from 27 May and primary schools can restart from early June.

Hong Kong has reported over 1,000 cases and four COVID-19 deaths as of now.

The government ordered closure of schools and large amusement parks in January and told public servants to work from home.

In late March, the government banned non-residents from entering the city and made 14-day quarantine period mandatory for anyone arriving in Hong Kong.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 16:13:53 IST