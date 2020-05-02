You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment pledges support to Mumbai Police Foundation

FP Staff

May 02, 2020 17:25:43 IST

New Delhi: Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Saturday announced that his film company Excel Entertainment has pledged to help police personnel in the fight against COVID-19 by contribution to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

The Rock On actor took to Twitter to make an announcement in this regard and also urged others to contribute by sharing details of the foundation.

"Saluting the courage of those who stay on guard - always! We can't match their level of selflessness, but we can surely have their backs. We at Excel have pledged to contribute towards safeguarding our Mumbai Police Heroes. What about you? #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Akhtar tweeted.

The film production company Excel Entertainment is co-owned by Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had also donated a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

With inputs from Asian News International

