Coronavirus Outbreak: Eagles postpones Hotel California tour for second time; shows to take place in 2021

Popular rock band Eagles have postponed their Hotel California tour to September and October of 2021.

The tour, in which the group was scheduled to perform the entire Hotel California album, was initially slated to take place early this year but was pushed to later dates due to coronavirus outbreak.

The band on Saturday announced that it has decided to further delay the tour to late 2021.

The Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill have announced that their Hotel California concerts in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, and St. Paul, have been rescheduled, the statement posted on the band's website read.

Fans with tickets to the previously announced 2020 dates are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured for the new dates.

Refunds will be available with more information at livenation.com or through contacts at the point of purchase.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 16:26:32 IST