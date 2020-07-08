Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney Florida theme parks to reopen to limited guests on 11 July despite spike in cases

Florida’s coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state’s daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week

Disney will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, 11 July, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Florida’s coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state’s daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week. The death rate from COVID-19 rose nearly 19% in the last week from the week prior, bringing the state’s death toll to more than 3,800.

Some workers are pressing Disney to delay the 11 July reopening of its Orlando, Florida-based Walt Disney World, citing recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The resort, home to the world’s most-visited theme parks, was closed to guests in March.

In a statement on Tuesday, Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Pamela Hymel, said new requirements from temperature checks, to face coverings and extra sanitation would enable guests to enjoy Disney World “responsibly.”

“While COVID-19, and the risk of contracting it, is present in public places, there are many important ways that we can all help promote each other’s safety,” Hymel said.

