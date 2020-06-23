Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney announces plans to open theme parks in Paris, Tokyo in July

Walt Disney Co will reopen its Tokyo Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris theme park next month. The announcement comes days after the company's plans to open its parks in the United States.

It expects to reopen Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel and Disney Village in phases, according to Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the local operator of the Tokyo resort - Oriental Land Co on Tuesday said that it is planning to welcome the guests back to Disney Sea and Tokyo Disneyland on 1 July.

With the coronavirus still impacting people, the company is planning to limit the number of guests per day to 15,000. Tickets will be sold online from 25 June to prevent visitors crowding outside the park's gates. Those who visit the resort will be asked to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked during admittance.

Check out the announcement here

We’re pleased to announce that @DisneyParis_EN will begin a phased reopening of the resort starting with Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel and Disney Village as of July 15, 2020. Learn more: https://t.co/F5ga3qffIW pic.twitter.com/mb3PiQ4o2N — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 22, 2020

The company had closed its theme parks around the world in January as the coronavirus started spreading globally, leading to sweeping lockdowns and travel restrictions.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Disney also said last month it would reopen its parks in the US in phases from 11 July, which includes the world’s largest theme park - Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The successful reopening of its parks is a signal event for Disney and the rest of the world as governments and companies strategise how to move out of lockdowns even as the novel coronavirus remains a threat.

(Also read: Disneyland workers' unions send letter to California governor questioning move to reopen theme parks in July)

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 16:34:39 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.