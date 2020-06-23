You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney announces phased reopening of Paris theme park from 15 July

Walt Disney Co will reopen its Disneyland Paris theme park in phases from 15 July, days after it plans to open its parks in the United States, the company said on Monday.

It expects to reopen Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel and Disney Village, according to Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris.

Check out the announcement here

We’re pleased to announce that @DisneyParis_EN will begin a phased reopening of the resort starting with Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel and Disney Village as of July 15, 2020. Learn more: https://t.co/F5ga3qffIW pic.twitter.com/mb3PiQ4o2N — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 22, 2020

The company had closed its theme parks around the world in January as the coronavirus started spreading globally, leading to sweeping lockdowns and travel restrictions.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Disney also said last month it would reopen its parks in the US in phases from 11 July, which includes the world’s largest theme park - Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The successful reopening of its parks is a signal event for Disney and the rest of the world as governments and companies strategise how to move out of lockdowns even as the novel coronavirus remains a threat.

(Also read: Disneyland workers' unions send letter to California governor questioning move to reopen theme parks in July)

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 09:20:29 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.