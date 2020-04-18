You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Dharmendra shares video of ploughing farm in tractor to boost morale during crisis

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video of him ploughing his farm on Saturday. The actor in his post said he was sharing the clip to boost the morale of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dharmendra posted the 18-second long video on Twitter that first showed the ploughed soil before going on to settle on him seated in the tractor furrowing the ground.

The 84-year-old actor captioned the post, “Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum.”

Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus 🙏 janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum 👍 pic.twitter.com/H4zVz81Nyc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 18, 2020

In the video, Dharmendra can be heard saying, “How are you guys. I plough this small field somehow, it also helps me some exercise.” The tweet saw a number of replies including one from Indian amateur boxer Amit Panghal who wrote, “Hail farmers, you stay fit.”

The legendary actor has been pretty active on social media raising awareness regarding social-distancing during the times of the coronavirus pandemic. He extended his “love and prayers” and urged everyone to stay safe.

Let’s live for each other 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vLjurCQJmK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 16, 2020

