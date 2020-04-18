Coronavirus Outbreak: Dharmendra shares video of ploughing farm in tractor to boost morale during crisis
Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video of him ploughing his farm on Saturday. The actor in his post said he was sharing the clip to boost the morale of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dharmendra posted the 18-second long video on Twitter that first showed the ploughed soil before going on to settle on him seated in the tractor furrowing the ground.
The 84-year-old actor captioned the post, “Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum.”
Here's the tweet
Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus 🙏 janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum 👍 pic.twitter.com/H4zVz81Nyc
— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 18, 2020
In the video, Dharmendra can be heard saying, “How are you guys. I plough this small field somehow, it also helps me some exercise.” The tweet saw a number of replies including one from Indian amateur boxer Amit Panghal who wrote, “Hail farmers, you stay fit.”
#जय_किसान , आप स्वस्थ रहें। 💐💐💐
— Amit Panghal (@Boxerpanghal) April 18, 2020
The legendary actor has been pretty active on social media raising awareness regarding social-distancing during the times of the coronavirus pandemic. He extended his “love and prayers” and urged everyone to stay safe.
Let’s live for each other 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vLjurCQJmK
— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 16, 2020
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 14:38:08 IST