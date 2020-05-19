You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Barack Obama joins Michelle as special guest on her online story reading series for kids

Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series Mondays With Michelle Obama.

The former first lady first read 'The Giraffe Problem', by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by Barack Obama, seen over the weekend addressing the country’s high school graduating class, as they took turns — the former president even barked at one point — on Julia Sarcone-Roach’s 'A Bear Ate Your Sandwich'.

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Books she has featured include Julia Donaldson’s 'The Gruffalo' and Eric Carle’s 'The Hungry Caterpillar.'

Check out the announcement here

For today’s read-along with @PBSKids and @PenguinRandom, I’m excited to read “Giraffe Problems," followed by “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.” I've also recruited some help from @BarackObama! Tune in at 12PM ET here: https://t.co/7jzfnwKMEM pic.twitter.com/wo86ttpvJd — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 18, 2020

Next Monday, she will bring on a pair of non-readers — the family’s dogs, Bo and Sunny — for the canine-appropriate 'Can I Be Your Dog?', by Troy Cummings.

The series can be viewed on the Facebook and YouTube pages of PBS Kids and on the Facebook page of the Obamas’ publisher, Penguin Random House.

Check out the episode here



