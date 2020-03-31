Coronavirus Outbreak: Backstreet Boys reunite virtually to sing their 90s hit song 'I Want It That Way'

In a bid to encourage social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic, the Backstreet Boys band joined forces on Sunday night to perform their 1999 hit 'I Want It That Way.' The singers performed from their respective homes on five different screens during iHeartMedia's Living Room Concert for America special on Fox.

Watch the video here

The Backstreet Boys singing “I Want It That Way” from their separate abodes gives me so. much. joy. Also, I might be crying? #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/CfwXu6YQcZ — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) March 30, 2020

In the video, Brian Littrell started with the opening lines of the song, "You are my fire, my one desire," from his home in Atlanta and eventually was joined by the other four members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough. The clip also showed Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson being accompanied by their kids as well in the comfort of their homes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the music event paid tribute to medical professionals that are fighting to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Elton John hosted the one-hour benefit, which also featured performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, H.E.R., Green Day's Joe Armstrong and more.

Post Backstreet Boys' performance, fans and netizens praised the band's decision to encourage social distancing while making sure to keep their audience entertained even during the lockdown.

Check out some of the reactions here

I had no idea what I needed right now was a Backstreet Boys pajama reunion — Auntie Lesley, in isolation (@hacks4pancakes) March 30, 2020

Beyond sweet! They are listening to social distancing rules as well! Well done. — Kimberly (@kimmytheazn) March 30, 2020

This is AMAZING! Whenever I hear this song, I always picture Brooklyn 99. pic.twitter.com/P1Zs8Mosmp — Elfin (@CuriosityElf) March 31, 2020

I did not realize how much I needed this right now... Yes, I am singing at the TOP of my lungs at my TV (sorry neighbors) 👏😍@backstreetboys #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/vVowIFDxwa — Lauren Moss WNDU (@LMossWNDU) March 30, 2020

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 18:34:46 IST