Coronavirus Outbreak: Backstreet Boys reunite virtually to sing their 90s hit song 'I Want It That Way'

FP Staff

Mar 31, 2020 18:34:46 IST

In a bid to encourage social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic, the Backstreet Boys band joined forces on Sunday night to perform their 1999 hit 'I Want It That Way.' The singers performed from their respective homes on five different screens during iHeartMedia's Living Room Concert for America special on Fox.

In the video, Brian Littrell started with the opening lines of the song, "You are my fire, my one desire," from his home in Atlanta and eventually was joined by the other four members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough. The clip also showed Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson being accompanied by their kids as well in the comfort of their homes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the music event paid tribute to medical professionals that are fighting to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Elton John hosted the one-hour benefit, which also featured performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, H.E.R., Green Day's Joe Armstrong and more.

Post Backstreet Boys' performance, fans and netizens praised the band's decision to encourage social distancing while making sure to keep their audience entertained even during the lockdown.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 18:34:46 IST

