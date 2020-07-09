Coronavirus Outbreak: Ayushmann Khurrana films a commercial in Chandigarh; says 'great' to be back on set
Ayushmann Khurrana shoots his first commercial in Chandigarh after the three-month coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Ayushmann Khurrana has returned to the sets for an advertisement shoot in Chandigarh on Thursday adhering to safety precautions after a long COVID-19 induced gap of almost four months.
"It was just great to be back on the sets and shoot again after so many months. We all have been at home and we all have been waiting to get back to what we were doing. Things will have to limp back to normal and with all the necessary safety precautions, we will all go out and work," he said.
"I set foot on a set for the first time since we went into lockdown and I saw how people have prepared themselves for the new normal. I was completely put at ease and had a great shoot in Chandigarh," he added.
Khurrana is currently spending time with his family in Chandigarh as the city is returning to normalcy. The work was completed “in an eight-hour shift with a skeletal crew," Mid-day writes.
Here is Khurrana's post from Chandigarh
