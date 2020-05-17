You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Kailash Kher collaborate for song ‘Jaytu Jaytu Bharatam’

Over 200 musicians have lent their vocals to a new song ‘Jaytu Jaytu Bharatam’ composed by Shankar Mahadevan with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. A press release says that the track celebrates "the spirit of a self-reliant India." The initiative is supported by Network18.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

'Jaytu Jaytu Bharatam’ features atleast 16 Indian languages and dialects including Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese and Bhojpuri.

Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Anup Jalota, Hariharan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam are among the singers who have collaborated to create this song.

The video features clips of the singers within the confines of their homes, owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

India reported the highest ever spike of 4,987 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases now stand at 90,927, including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 recoveries.

Additionally, 120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 11:33:54 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.