Coronavirus Outbreak: As Ki & Ka clocks in four years, Arjun Kapoor appeals men to aid household chores during lockdown

Four years since Ki & Ka's release, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday reminisced about it through a video message urging people to to help one another with household chores amid the lockdown period.

The 34-year-old actor shared the message on Instagram where he started the video by thanking all the movie-enthusiasts for all the "love and appreciation" shown for the R. Balki'S directed movie.

With background music of 'High Heels' song from the movie in the video, the actor further said on how important the movie was for him as he said 'yes' to the movie just by hearing the one line of the script, 'that I want to become like my mother.'

Starring opposite to Kareena Kapoor, the movie was centered on how Arjun's character, away from the societal conventions took the charge of the home-making while, his wife, Kareena's character is a career-oriented, boss lady at work.

Referring to this idea, the Panipat actor pitched that every man should help their partner in the household chores as everybody is staying indoor following the 21- days lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"Now that we are all homebound for someday, it is the best time for all the Ka's to help your Ki's," Arjun mentioned.

"Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I'm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home..." he captioned the post.

The Gunday actor also initiated a hashtag on Twitter "Share The Chores."

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 50 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,965. Out of these, 151 have been cured/discharged, according to the ministry.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 11:39:10 IST