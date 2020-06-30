Coronavirus Outbreak: Aamir Khan's staff members test positive but family is negative, says actor

Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter that the rest of his his family have tested negative but his mother is yet to undergo the test

Actor Aamir Khan has informed that some of his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The infected people were quarantined and taken to the medical facility by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The actor wrote on Twitter that “the rest of us have all been tested and found negative.” The Dangal star said that he was taking his mother to get tested and urged his followers to pray that she came out negative too.

Check out the post

Aamir thanked BMC for taking care of his staff and fumigating and sterilising the entire society. He also expressed gratitude towards doctors, nurses, and staff at Kokilaben Hospital for being caring and professional with the testing process.

The Rang De Basanti actor lives with wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan at his Mumbai residence. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan joined them during the coronavirus lockdown. She had posted pictures with the family on social media.

The actor tied the knot with Kiran in 2005. He also has two children, Ira and Zunaid, with his former wife Reena Dutta. Aamir was working on his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha when the Centre imposed nationwide lockdown in March. He will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film.

Before Aamir, three members of Boney Kapoor's home staff got infected with the novel coronavirus. However, they have recovered from the infection.