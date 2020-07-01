Coronavirus Outbreak: Aamir Khan's mother tests negative, a day after actor's staff members were diagnosed positive

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan said some of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to the medical facility by BMC officials

Aamir Khan on Wednesday said his mother has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after some of his staff members were found to be coronavirus positive.

The 55-year-old actor and his family members had tested negative for COVID-19 but his mother's test was awaited.

Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.

Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes 🙏

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020

On Tuesday, the Dangal actor released a statement and said after members of his staff tested positive, they were immediately quarantined.

Khan thanked BMC for taking care of his staff and fumigating and sterilising the entire society. He also expressed gratitude towards doctors, nurses, and staff at Kokilaben Hospital for being caring and professional with the testing process.

Last month, three members of producer Boney Kapoor's home staff got infected with the coronavirus. However, they have recovered from the infection.

Khan was working on his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha when the Centre imposed nationwide lockdown in March. He will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. It is a Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks 1994 drama Forrest Gump. Khan is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which went on floors in October.

On adapting the film, Aamir had previously said in a statement, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family," Aamir said. The actor also revealed he would sport a turban "for some part of the film".

