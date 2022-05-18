Niharika NM who will be walking the red carpet at Cannes 2022 for World Influencer Blogger Awards (WIBA) said she's sincerely pleased to have the opportunity to represent India on such a worldwide scale.

Social media influencer Niharika NM is currently on cloud nine. The Los Angeles-based Indian content creator, who flew down to India a month back, is living her dream. Yesterday, she jetted off to Cannes, France to make her debut at the red carpet at the prestigious Festival de Cannes for WIBA - World Influencer Blogger Awards.

We catch up with Niharika, who lets us in on her sartorial outing at the event, and talks about how being a part of the film gala is “a huge personal accomplishment” and more.

Excerpts from the interview below:

This is the first time that you are walking the red carpet at Cannes 2022 for World Influencer Blogger Awards (WIBA). While you have already garnered wide recognition, what does this global exposure mean to you?

It simply means that this (content creation) is now a legitimate profession, and my parents will never be able to tell me that this isn't real work. But, jokes aside, I'm sincerely pleased to have the opportunity to represent India on such a worldwide scale. It's a huge personal accomplishment for me, and I don't believe I'll ever get over it. I'm just thrilled and grateful to everyone who watches and supports my content for allowing me to do something like this.

Fashion happens to be an important part of Cannes. Who will you be wearing at the festival?

If I were allowed to pick my own dress, it would have been a real problem. That's why we have a fantastic stylist Anisha Jain dressing me up in a lovely ensemble. It makes me feel like a princess, which I rarely do unless I'm in a full-fledged costume for one of my videos. So, I'm looking forward to feeling beautiful.

Ahead of WIBA, what's your mind space like?

I believe my mind would be in a state of constant shock till this event occurs. I'm actually numb because how does one digest anything like this? It's been a month since I returned to India, and I feel as if my old life has been ripped apart in the greatest conceivable way. So, I'm just appreciative and I'm riding the wave to the fullest and accepting each event as it comes. My mental space is simply to be present and grateful while having fun.

Going ahead, what are the small changes that you would want to see in the digital world and content creation economy?

I'm appreciating those developments now that the digital space is simulating a mainstream environment to the point that the digital space is called ‘mainstream’. I'd like to see more crossovers, more simulations into mainstream, more becoming ‘mainstream’ rather than being asked ‘how does it feel to cross over into mainstream?’ I believe we're getting close.

I guess the difference I'd like to see is people taking digital space more seriously and not asking questions about our economy because the creator economy has been thriving for a long time.

What do you think your appearance at Cannes for WIBA means for female content creators in India and all over the world?

As much as I'd like to respond to that question, I don't believe I can speak for all female creators worldwide. For me, it's a personal victory because I get to represent who I am and what I believe in on a global stage. I'm just looking forward to seeing who will be the next fantastic person to receive such a chance, because it's genuinely incredible to be able to do so, and I'd love for more women to have the opportunity to feel unique and pampered for a day. I used to believe that Cannes was solely for celebrities, but now that I'm a part of it, it feels unreal, and I can't wait for more people to experience this.

With influencers and content creators now being a part of international galas alongside actors, how much do you think has the scenario changed for them?

I believe we’re currently in the best case scenario since social media's rise has been relatively recent, and now that we have the ability to accomplish all of this, I believe we are part of the first wave of influencers to do so. I'm really glad that people in the digital space may get to attend more mainstream events.

Titas Chowdhury is a journalist based in Mumbai with a keen interest in films and beaches.

