The Cannes Film Festival, held annually in Cannes, France, is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Over the years, several Indian filmmakers, actors, and actresses have attended the festival and have been recognized for their contributions to Indian cinema.

This year, Indian content creator, entrepreneur and actress Dolly Singh who has a mainstream film release dropping later this year will be making her grand debut at Cannes Film Festival.

She will be headed to the French Riviera later this month where she will be walking the red carpet and attending the official movie screenings at the iconic Grand Lumiere Theatre. Her four-day itinerary will also include her cultural explorations where she will sample exquisite culinary experiences at Chez Albane, La Môme Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l’écailler and Majestic Le Paradisio.

Dolly Singh states, “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange. Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list.”

This appearance marks a commendable inning for the widely popular content creator who hails from a modest background and faced many trials during her journey. Growing up, she was the target of bullies who picked her apart for her complexion, her smile and her general lifestyle choices. But through social media, Singh turned it around and has made these things a point of pride. Today, she is adored for her authentic and inclusive storylines that condemn social stigmas and find popular resonance with the millennial and Gen Z community. The girl-next-door from Nainital has become one of the most recognisable content creators in India today having built a Dollyverse of her own, with fun little characters like Raju Ki Mummy, South Delhi Girl, Guddi Bhabhi, Zeenat and Shree.

Growing up, Singh was always aligned towards making a mark in the world of fashion. After completing her bachelor’s in political science, she decided to pursue her master’s in fashion from NIFT. Singh’s personal content creation journey started with ‘Spill The Sass’ where she spoke about affordable fashion. Her humour and relatability shined through in fashion videos, and came on full display through her skits. Even after the comedy sketches took off, her love for fashion never left. She is a trendsetter and is not afraid to push the boundaries of fashion. Vibrant colours, fun slogans and prints are a huge part of her wardrobe.

Creating content, acting, collaborating with brands and celebrities, winning awards and venturing out as a businessperson with Rad Living candles, Dolly Singh has conquered it all.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 will take place from May 16 and will run through May 27, 2023.

