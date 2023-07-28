After delivering solid performances with content like Darlings, Dahaad, Vijay Varma is back at acing the game with delivering standout performances, jow with the recently released Kaalkoot. The actor has captivated audiences’ hearts with his performances in every film, he has appeared in and in the recently released show Kaalkot, the actor has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

In KaalKoot, it is a welcome change to see Varma depart from playing dark or grey characters. He is the star of the show and with Kaalkoot he also proves his versatility as an actor. His character is soft-spoken, frail, and weak, defying the clichés that are associated with male and female on-screen cops who are portrayed as unyielding, strong, and stubborn. After portraying scheming villains on screen, in the critically acclaimed drama Dahaad, the actor is now playing a positive shade character in Kalkoot, and his ability to switch personalities from film to film is admirable. Netizens can’t stop praise on the actor for his portrayal, and everyone affirms that Vijay’s performance is one of the show’s highlights.

A Renowned producer showered the praise on the Vijay Varma’s performance on the social media and captioned, “Made with loads of passion, conviction, dignified catfights 🙂 to get the best out! A big shout out to @MrVijayVarma #sumitsaxena #karantyagi #AmritpalsinghBindra & my entire team”

Vijay Varma gave a heartwarming response to all the critics and journalist who are heaping the praise on the show:

Yeah after all the passion, conviction and dignified catfights.. the early reviews calls for a wild celebration now 🚨🚨

Thank u film journalists, writers and critics. This is so encouraging ❤️🕺🏻#KaalKoot https://t.co/zPoKn2EXVP — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 27, 2023

The praises from the critics and the audiences are testimony to the saying that Vijay Varma’s career is on the rise, as he delivers solid performances consistently.

Along with Mirzapur 3, the actor’s upcoming projects include Devotion of Suspect X, in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and ‘Murder Mubarak‘ opposite Sara Ali Khan.