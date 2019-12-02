You are here:

Congress MLA mistakenly cheers for Priyanka Chopra Jonas instead of Gandhi at rally in Delhi, gets roasted by BJP

Congress's Surender Kumar on 1 December (Sunday) made a blunder during a public rally by mistakenly stating "Priyanka Chopra zindabad" (Long Live Priyanka Chopra) instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The video of the rally made its way to social media soon after, wherein the three-time MLA from Bawana can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi zindabad, Congress Party zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Priyanka Chopra zindabad." Soon after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and corrected himself and said, "Priyanka Gandhi zindabad".

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Kumar's slip of the tongue was a source of great amusement for BJP leaders as well as social media users.

In an election rally in New Delhi, PRIYANKA CHOPRA... ZINDABAAD

प्रियंका चोपड़ा....ZINDABAAD India does not need Comedians..Congress is there for it.

#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/owUi6T6Njm — Harshal_Kalamkar (@Kalamkar_Harsh) December 1, 2019

This. Is. Hilarious!!!! Congress workers, like their masters, never fail to entertain!! Raising slogans for Priyanka Chopra instead of Priyanka Gandhi!! https://t.co/NwCGUrMscL — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) December 1, 2019

#PriyankaChopra प्रियंका चोपड़ा pic.twitter.com/fpDqpSgi4q — Milind chauhan (@Milind05Chauhan) December 1, 2019

Poor Nick Jonas. Let's give one Zindabad to him also https://t.co/NpQam2JA4h — Anamika- Don't @ me- See pinned tweet. (@NameFieldmt) December 1, 2019

Atleast Priyanka Chopra is far more successful than Vadra. Hence this Congress worker chanted Priyanka Chopra's name. https://t.co/rWdOrkVqkv — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) December 1, 2019

Currently, Chopra Jonas resides in the US with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot on 1 December last year in a lavish wedding, which took place in Jodhpur. Recently the actress surprised her husband with a puppy as an early anniversary gift. Jonas named the pup, a german shephard, Gino and even started an Instagram account for him, according to Elle.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 09:46:11 IST