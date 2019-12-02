You are here:

Congress MLA mistakenly cheers for Priyanka Chopra Jonas instead of Gandhi at rally in Delhi, gets roasted by BJP

FP Staff

Dec 02, 2019 09:40:35 IST

Congress's Surender Kumar on 1 December (Sunday) made a blunder during a public rally by mistakenly stating "Priyanka Chopra zindabad" (Long Live Priyanka Chopra) instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The video of the rally made its way to social media soon after, wherein the three-time MLA from Bawana can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi zindabad, Congress Party zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Priyanka Chopra zindabad." Soon after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and corrected himself and said, "Priyanka Gandhi zindabad".

Kumar's slip of the tongue was a source of great amusement for BJP leaders as well as social media users.

Currently, Chopra Jonas resides in the US with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot on 1 December last year in a lavish wedding, which took place in Jodhpur. Recently the actress surprised her husband with a puppy as an early anniversary gift. Jonas named the pup, a german shephard, Gino and even started an Instagram account for him, according to Elle.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 09:46:11 IST

