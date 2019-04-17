Congress, EC and PIB make Game of Thrones references to encourage voting in Lok Sabha polls

HBO's colossal drama, Game of Thrones which went live with its eighth season on Monday has already established inspired multiple trends, memes and theories. Quick to leverage the final season's popularity, the Election Commission, Press Information Bureau, Western Railways and even the Congress party, jumped in and referred to the show for their various campaigns on social media.

Urging people to buy tickets while travelling, Western Railways put up a meme referencing the Lannister catchphrase: "a Lannister always pays his debts."

Be a wise Lannister, always travel with a ticket. Western Railway urges you to keep an appropriate ticket at all times avoid buying tickets from touts. #ForTheThrone #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3yogzDsf6Z — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 15, 2019

The PIB meme features three key characters- Tyrion, Hodor and Daenerys Targaryen. One of the meme features Drogon, one of Daenerys' three dragons. The caption describes the elections as a "Festival of Democracy".

No matter how big or small one is, every vote has equal power. This #LokSabhaElections , become a true hero. Go OuT and vote... #ItMatters#LokSabhaElections2019 #GeneralElections2019 Courtesy : #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XeleT4cdWi — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 15, 2019

The Congress party shared a photoshopped GoT poster, in which the Night King has been replaced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also played with the caption, twisting the original one-liner, "When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die."

Spoiler Alert: When you play the Game of Thieves, you either lose or you bribe! #BJPGameOfThievespic.twitter.com/wAemvSrYY1 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2019

The EC wasn't far behind:

Don your creativity caps!

After our #VoterQuotient quiz for the scholarly followers, now we have something for our artistically inclined followers.

Can anyone guess what's it about? Be ready as we reveal our next contest at 1pm today pic.twitter.com/ll69DizbG8 — ECI #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) April 15, 2019

The second episode of Game of Thrones season 8 is slated to release on Hotstar Premium on 22 April.

